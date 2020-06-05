Writing ‘Lal Salam,’ ‘Comrade’ on Facebook, sharing Lenin’s photo will put you behind bars under UAPA

You will put in jail under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for writing ‘Lal Salam’,‘Comrade’ or uploading Lenin’s photo on social media. This incident is reported from Assam.

Sonowal was arrested earlier this year and along with Gogoi and two of this other aides charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, by the NIA. These arrests were made in the wake of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests across Assam in December, 2019.

National Investigation Agency (NIA), in its charge sheet against Bittu Sonowal, close aide of Akhil Gogoi, the peasants leader has mentioned that he had referred to some of his friends as ‘Comrade’ and used words such as ‘Lal Salam’ among others.

Gogoi has been under detention since December 16, 2019, in connection with an NIA case (13/2019) under Sections 120B, 253A, 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 18 and 39 of UAPA.In the charge sheet, filed on May 29, it was also mentioned that Sonowal uploaded one photo of Lenin with the words, “The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them”.

Gogoi is the advisor of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a peasants’ body.The 40-page charge-sheet submitted by the NIA contains no concrete evidence to prove any of the allegations against their leaders.

“The NIA wants to establish that Akhil Gogoi is a maoist but they couldn’t give any concrete evidence. They also mentioned about the books on Maoism. The NIA had seized books like ‘An Introduction to Socialism’ and ‘Communist Manifesto’ among others. These books were bought from open market. This is ridiculous,” said KMSS president Bhasco Saikia.