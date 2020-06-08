DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

UK protesters topple statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol : Watch Video

Jun 8, 2020, 06:08 am IST

The statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader, was pulled down and thrown into the harbour by an enraged group of Black Lives Matter protesters in United Kingdom’s Bristol. In the video which was captured from the spot, the protesters comprising of whites, blacks and people of colour, pulled down the statue using a rope and stepped on it to mark their angst.

The demonstrators kicked and rolled the statue down the street right upto the harbour, before throwing into the river Avon. While the statue was being desecrated, a crowd comprising of locals and students cheered the protesters.

