Jakarta loosens lockdown restrictions

Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia was also the hardest hit city by the new coronavirus.The world’s 4 th most populous nation, on Sunday had loosened its restrictions on the two month long lockdown as the country gradually prepares to unfurl its economy.

The city of 11 million people, with a total of 30 million in its greater metropolitan area, has been under large-scale social restrictions since April 10.Jakarta Gov. All religious centers will be allowed to reopen with half their capacity and social distancing measures on Friday, followed by offices, restaurants and grocery stores that begin to resume activities with only 50% of their employees and clients on Monday.Public transport services will also resume with 50 percent of seating capacity-maintaining social distance.

Schools are closed during this month’s transition phase to the so-called “new normal,” while some shopping centres, zoo and beaches will open their doors next week. Indonesia reported 31,186 infections and 1,851 fatalities.Authorities claim the lockdown has helped to reduce the spread of infection by 75 percent.