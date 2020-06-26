Indian cricket need Dravid and Ganguly’s partnership, says old pal VVS Laxman

Rahul Dravid, the ‘great wall of Indian cricket and Sourav Ganguly,the Crown prince of Indian cricket now hold important administrative posts in the cricket world.Sourav Ganguly is the President of BCCI and Dravid is the head of NCA. Their former team mate V.V.S. Laxman believes that their continued partnership will be crucial for Indian crickets rise in the years to come.

Both Dravid and Ganguly rose from players ranks to reach the helm of Indian cricket.

“It is great! the partnership between BCCI President Ganguly and National Cricket Academy (NCA) Head Dravid. If the Indian team wants to be successful in every format, then this partnership is of utmost importance. I think everyone is important, the team captain, NCA Head and BCCI President.” VVS Laxman opened upto Star Sports show Cricket connected.

Laxman, reminiscing their debut at Lord’s in 1996,said how the then captain Ganguly waited anxiously at the iconic balcony hoping to see Dravid complete a century on debut just like he had. Ganguly played a superb knock of 131 for which he consumed 301 deliveries. The stylish knock was studded with 20 boundaries. Dravid, meanwhile, faced 267 deliveries during his knock which consisted of 6 boundaries.

“I was standing at the Lord’s balcony hoping that he would get a hundred. I have seen him play at the under 15s, then Ranji Trophy together. I had seen his debut at Eden Gardens and then seeing his debut at Lord’s. So, I watched his career closely. It would have been great had we both got hundreds that day,” Ganguly had said.