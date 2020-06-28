Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in India

The recovery rate in India has improved. This was announced by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The recovery rate has reached 58.56% in the country.

A total of over 3,03,000 patients have been cured of COVID-19. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,832 COVID-19 patients have been cured. The recovered cases of COVID-19 has exceeded the active cases by more than one lakh.

The total confirmed cases has reached at 528859. The death toll has reached at 16095 and the number of active cases under treatment has reached at 203051.

Over 2,31,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested till date is over 82 lakh.