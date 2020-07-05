DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

UAE issues updated guidelines for residents

Jul 5, 2020, 05:30 pm IST

A new updated guidelines for entering Abu Dhabi was issued by the Abu Dhabi government. The new updated guidelines were issued by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

As per the new guidelines, people leaving Abu Dhabi for a couple of days can take a Covid-19 test in the emirate and present the negative result on returning. The result will be valid for reentry for up to 48 hours.

Presenting the test result more than 48 hours after receipt will not be considered valid. A new test will have to be taken outside the emirate in this case.

Previously, only results of tests taken outside Abu Dhabi were considered valid to enter the Capital.

Children aged under 12 years and those with medical appointments for kidney or cancer treatments are exempted from taking the Covid-19 test.

