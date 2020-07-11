Japan to make world’s best Stealth fighter jet to challenge China

Japan is all set to challenge the military might of China with its superior technology. The island nation is on the verge of a military confrontation with China over Senkaku Island along with other disputes. However, Japan has started the development of high-tech stealth fighter jets which are said to have two engines. These jets will be ready in the next few years. The Parliament approved Ministry of Defense for the project.

The US and Japan have also struck a deal for F-35 fighter jets. These American fighter jets are considered dangerous in their category.

Sixth Generation Stealth Fighter Jets

Japan currently has 100 F-22 fighter jets built in the United States. Japan is now readying itself for a face-off with its mighty neighbour China .Japanese technology is considered superior in the world, but the nation traditionally allots much less of it for its military purposes.As per Japanese media the state has already started work on the fighter project According to a CNN report, by 2031, Japan will have built a fleet of 6 Gen stealth fighter jets and will be able to sell them to allied countries.

The United States is currently the world’s leading stealth fighter jet. Australia has already started working on this. Now Japan is also working on it. It has an initial budget of 616.1 billion. Along side stealth fighters the military research will also work on a military drone project.

Features of Japanese Stealth fighter:

According to CNN, the missiles used in Japan’s stealth fighter jets will be capable of simultaneously targeting multiple enemy aircraft. This is called integrated fire control network shooting. The U.S. F-22 only have the capacity to carry more weapons than stealth fighter jets. This jet will be able to turn quickly and hit targets at the same speed. Defense Minister Taro Kono confirmed last month that Japan is now geared up for a confrontation with China.

Will also buy F-35

Japan has also started preparations for a confrontation with China. More expensive but more dangerous US F-35 fighter jets have been completed. The Japanese government has struck a deal to buy 100 F-35s. The first fighter jet could be available next month. Japan will also buy 42 F-35 jets from the United States. This is the world’s first aircraft to make a vertical landing. This is very important for the Japanese Navy.

The F-35 project in the US is facing a backlash as defence experts weighs F-35 as inferior comparing the very high cost of its maintenance and manufacture regardless of its performance. A report suggests that maintenance a single F-35 will cost the same as running a squadron of F-16s.