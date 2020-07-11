Netflix,Amazon Prime & OTTs to be brought under I&B’s Censor board

The Central government is planning to move several OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Netflix under the purview of The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry.As of now, the OTT channels are managed by the Ministry of Information and Technology (IT).

Amit Khare, Senior Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said, “OTT being a digital platform will fall under the purview of the Ministry of IT but now we are proposing a decision that the content should fall within the purview of I&B ministry.” As per Khare, there is an extreme requirement of convergence of various ministries considering the manner in which changes that are happening.

There is a sharp rise in viewers of OTT channels after the nation-wide lockdown due to Covid pandemic.

Currently there are no regulations for the OTT players ,in the content being streamed. Khare added that out of the five different kinds of media viz. print, radio, TV, films, and OTT, four types have regulatory practices but OTT is unregulated. As per reports, the government is focused on effective regulation rather than only the regulation