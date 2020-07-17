Temple construction to start in August,PM Modi entrusted to decide the date for stone laying

The Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Pilgrimage Trust has decided to finalize the date for laying the foundation stone for the construction of Ramalayam in Ayodhya tomorrow. As part of this, the Sri Ramajanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust will meet on Saturday.

The trust has decided to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram temple . After the meeting, the trust members decided to invite Prime Minister Modi together as the date was finalized. Trust chairman Nripendra Mishra said it was decided to lay the foundation stone for the temple on the date approved by Prime Minister Modi.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat will also be present in the occassion.The CMs of select states Union ministers and other dignitaries will be present in the event fixed on August.