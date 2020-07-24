Polar bears will be extinct sooner than thought, Says report on Global warming

An alarming report on Global warming says the largest carnivore in planet Earth, the Polar bears may be wiped-off sooner than thought.The animal is steeply sliding towards extinction as the climate change is making them starve for food with changed habitats.

New research has unearthed fresh insights into polar bear habits, revealing that the Arctic predators have far higher metabolisms than previously thought. This means they need more prey, primarily seals, to meet their energy demands at a time when melting sea ice is making hunting increasingly difficult for the animals.

The study was conducted by US geological survey and UC Santa Cruz observing Polar bears fitted with GPS trackers. They found that five out of nine polar bears were not able to hunt,resulting in a reduction in body weight of up to 20 Kg in 10 days-serious for survival in Polar region.The animals were in a “feast or famine” mode of survival in the Arctic wild.

“We were surprised to see such big changes in body masses, at a time when they should be putting on bulk to sustain them during the year. This and other studies suggest that polar bears aren’t able to meet their bodily demands like they once were.”said a researcher.