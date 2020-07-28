‘ It is against principles of secularism and religious harmony: Communist party opposes live telecast of Bhumi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The Communist Party of India(CPI) has come forward criticizing the live telecast of Bhumi Puja of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The left party has wrote a letter opposing the live telecast of the event by public broadcaster, Doordarshan. In the letter the CPI has demanded not to air the the programme.

The CPI, in its letter asserted that the use of Doordarshan to televise the religious function at Ayodhya is against the “accepted norms of national integrity”.

“The demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the subsequent mobilization around the Ram Janbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has been a source of conflict and disharmony in the country for decades now. Considering the historical dispute over the land where the religious function is about to take place, it would be mature for the government to desist the attempts to politicise the issue and ensure that the secular image of the country is not undermined”, the letter written by Binoy Viswam, CPI leader to the Information and Broadcast (I&B) Ministry read.

Mentioning the Section 12 2(a) of the Prasar Bharti Act, which governs the operations of Doordarshan, the CPI said that the National Broadcasting agency should abide by the provision of ‘upholding the unity and integrity of the country and the values enshrined in the Constitution’ as enshrined in the Act.The CPI further opined that as a national broadcaster of a country founded on the ‘principles of secularism and religious harmony’, the usage of Doordarshan to telecast a religious ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5 is in contravention to the prevailing norms of national integrity.

“As a broadcasting channel governed by an arm of the State, the use of Doordarshan to telecast the religious function in Ayodhya must be avoided”, said the leter.