Ayodhya Bhoomi Pooja : New York’s Times Square to beam images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of Ram Mandir on 5th August

New York :Jagdish Sewhani, President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, said on Wednesday that they are making arrangements to celebrate the historical moment of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in New York on 5th August. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with prominent leaders and saints, will be present in Ayodhya for the ceremony. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir.

As per report, Sewhani said that they are leasing prominent billboards for the occasion including the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen and the giant Nasdaq screen. These are highest-resolution exterior LED screens at Times Square in New York.

The display will begin at 8 AM in August and will continue till 10 PM. Images with “Jai Shri Ram” in Hindi and English, portraits of Bhagwan Ram, videos, 3D paintings of Ram Mandir design and architecture and pictures and videos of Bhoomi Pujan are to be displayed across several billboards. The members of the Indian community will gather at Times Square to mark the celebration.

As per reports, Sehwani said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime event. “Under Prime Minister Modi, the construction of the Ram Temple is a dream come true for Hindus all over the world. Till six years back, we never thought that this day would come soon but due to Modi’s leadership, this day has come, and we want to celebrate it in a befitting way.” he added.