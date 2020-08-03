IPS officer probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case ‘forcibly quarantined’

New Delhi : An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Bihar, in Mumbai to probe the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was “forcibly quarantined” by civic authorities, the eastern state’s police chief has alleged.

Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey tweeted the charge on Sunday. Vinay Tiwari, heading a Patna Police team which is in Mumbai to investigate an ‘‘abetment to suicide’‘ case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father in Patna, had reached the city earlier in the day.

“IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today,” Pandey tweeted.