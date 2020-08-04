Make in India : Lava launches budget smartphone with HD+ notch display : Price and Features

Noida : Lava Z66 has been launched in India, featuring a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter. The phone comes with a 3,950mAh battery that is touted to provide up to 16 hours of talk time. The Lava Z66 has a waterdrop-style notch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It packs 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage on board. The pocket-friendly offering is priced at Rs. 7,777, and is currently made available in offline retail stores only.

Lava Z66 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Z66 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.08-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) display with 283ppi pixel density. It features a 2.5D curved screen, and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the 1.6 GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for camera, the Lava Z66 has a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel auto focus secondary camera. The rear camera setup is supported by a LED flash. Up front, the Lava Z66 houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and screen flash. Camera features include beauty mode, HDR mode, burst mode, panorama, night, time lapse, slow motion, and more.

Lava Z66 packs a 3,950mAh battery that is touted to offer 16 hours of talk time. Connectivity options include Micro USB, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The dimensions are listed to be at 155.6×73.5×8.85mm and the phone weighs 162 grams. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor and supports Face Unlock. The phone also has an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.