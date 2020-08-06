Mumbai Rains: Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Rescues 16 Fishermen Off Arnala Coast

Mumbai received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours on Wednesday besides the highest-ever wind speed, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city recorded 215.8 mm rain, followed by 101.9 mm in eastern suburbs and 76.03 mm in western suburbs.

Mumbai’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) successfully saved the lives of 16 fishermen in distress at sea about 70 km west of Arnala coast, Thane. The boat was caught up in very rough sea conditions & very high-speed winds prevailing at sea, the Indian Coast Guard informed.



Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Koparkhairne and Airoli in Navi Mumbai. A total of 177 mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 AM on Wednesday to 8:30 AM on Thursday.

The torrential rains caused extensive damage to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul. “Huge Damage to one of iconic stadiums DY Patil stadium,” said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar in a tweet. He also posted pictures of the damage.



The heavy rains also caused damage at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). As many as three cranes collapsed and fell in the harbour. However, nobody was injured in the incident. “3 JNPT QC 6,7,8 , crain COLLAPSES ON JETTEY. No one injured,” tweeted Sanjay Kumar.