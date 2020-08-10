India to arm Heron drones with laser-guided missiles in Ladakh

Amid tensions along the LAC with China, the Indian Army pushed forward the proposal to further strengthen the Israeli drone fleet Heron UAV. The project is known as ‘Cheetah’ and intends to equip 90 Heron drones with laser-guided precision missiles. These missiles included ait-to-ground and guided anti-tank missiles.

The project will cost around Rs.3500 crore to the government. According to sources, 90 heron drones of the three armies will be upgraded in the project.

Many Israel built UAVs have been deployed by both the Army and Air Force in the forward locations of the Ladakh sector along the China border. The drones are also helping in surveillance and the disengagement by Chinese as well as knowing their troop build-up strength-in-deep areas.

With the new missiles, the armed forces can control the surveillance and offensive action from safe far-off distances using satellite communication networks.