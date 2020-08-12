Congress MLA’s residence Vandalised over Facebook post

Bengaluru: A social media post on Prophet Muhammad led to violence in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Tuesday. Major violence broke out in DJ Halli area after the protesters alleged that Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s kin had allegedly uploaded a derogatory post about Prophet Muhammad on his Facebook account.

The violence broke out in DJ Halli area after the protesters alleged that the family member of the Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar allegedly uploaded an inciting social media post about the Prophet. A mob gathered outside the house of the Congress and threw stones and torched several vehicles.

The mob attacked a police station in DJ Halli area and had also gathered outside the legislature’s residence. It was alleged that the locals first went to the police station to file a complaint against the MLA’s nephew, but dilly-dallying attitude of the policemen angered the mob and it attacked the police station. Reports said that the DCP was also attacked by the crowd.

Meanwhile, the MLA’s relative claimed innocence saying that his Facebook account was hacked and he had no knowledge about the alleged derogatory post on the Prophet. While appealing people to maintain peace, the Congress legislature assured of action and unbiased probe into the incident.