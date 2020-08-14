Bulk of arms and ammunitions found ahead of Independence Day !!!!

Assam ; Police have recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, including sophisticated weapons, in Udalguri district, Assam under Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD). The police found the arms kept hidden underground from different locations of Udalguri district.

The police team recovered five AK-56 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, two M-16 rifles, one airgun, seven 9 mm pistols, 23 numbers of magazines, five numbers of 36 hand grenades, five HE bombs, seven numbers of 40mm grenades, 166 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 300 rounds of .303 ammunition, 79 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 200 numbers of detonator caps, 20 numbers of strier spring and 20 kg explosives.