“Independence day -2020”;- “Woman Army officer” to assist PM Modi for hoisting the tricolour at redfort!!!

A woman army officer will be the flag officer to assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hoist the national flag during the 74th Independence Day function at the Red Fort.



This isn’t the first time when women officers would have played these roles or led marching contingents at parades.Major Pandey is an EME officer (electronics and mechanical engineers) at the Indian Army’s 505 base workshop.



The unfurling of the Tricolour will synchronise with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (ceremonial). The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand,” the Defence Ministry statement read.



The Army Grenadiers Regimental Centre Military Band – commanded by Subedar Major Abdul Gani – will play the National Anthem during the unfurling of the national flag and the ‘Rashtriya Salute’. All Service personnel in uniform will stand and salute, while the rest will be requested to stand and pay respect to the Tricolour.

After the unfurling of Tricolour is complete, the Prime Minister will address the nation, following which cadets from the National Cadet Corps will sing the national anthem.