Major highlights;-Independence day 2020 ;’Make in India’, ‘Make for World’: PM Modi !!!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from the fortification of the Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. After paying tribute to people who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle, PM began with praising corona warriors and the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Delivering his 7th consecutive Independence Day speech, Prime Minister said the call for “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” has captured people’s imagination and become a “mantra” for everyone, as he pushed for raising India’s share in global economy.

Here are highlights from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

Many people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic. We will defeat this crisis with the resolve of 130 crore Indians

Paying his tribute to armed forces and soldiers, PM Modi said, “We are breathing in free India due to hundreds of thousands of our freedom fighters.”

Today, we are passing through strange times. We don’t see children here at the Red Fort due to the COVID pandemic. We need to take precautionary measures.

We are focusing on taking India to new heights. An India which is an ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant). When India is determined to achieve something, it has always done so.

PM Modi also pitched for not only for ‘Make in India’ initiative but also for ‘Make for World’, where India produce the finished goods and not just export the raw material.

Whoever challenged the sovereignty of India from LAC to LOC, our armed forces have given an appropriate response.

PM Narendra Modi said he is confident of the abilities of his fellow Indians to realise the dream of becoming self-reliant (Atma Nirbhar).

Our focus should be on ‘vocal for local’. We need to appreciate local products. If we fail to do this, our products won’t get the opportunity to perform better.

PM Modi said three coronavirus vaccines are at different stages of trials. A roadmap for their distribution will be made when it is cleared.

India is moving towards spending over 100 lakh crore rupees on infrastructure projects. We have identified 7 thousand projects in different sectors. This would pay the way for a revolution in infrastructure projects.

PM Modi said the issue of Ram temple has been settled amicably and the construction will start soon.

Speaking of self-reliant India, he said many concerns are raised about it and acknowledged challenges ahead but asserted that there are “crores of solutions” offered by the country’s citizens to “lakhs of challenges”. Vocal for local should be the mantra of the free India, he said.



He said his government has freed farmers of their constraints, and they can now trade their products freely at their terms. India’s freedom struggle, he said, became a challenge to forces of expansionism while attempts were made for hundreds of years by various rulers to root out India’s culture and traditions.

Hailing ‘corona warriors’, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and sanitation workers who have been continuously fighting the coronavirus pandemic, he said, the country will achieve victory over coronavirus with the resolve of its over 130 crore citizens. In the midst of coronavirus pandemic, Indians resolve to become self-reliant, the prime minister said, adding this is not a word but mantra for all people.