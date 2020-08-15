Unity in Diversity; Artists integrate on independence day with creativity!!!!

On August 15, 2020, when India is celebrating her 74th Independence Day artists from around India are bringing out their talent by making things related to Independence Day using unusual materials.

Nitin Vas of Mangaluru celebrates it by making environment friendly tri coloured badges plastic-free national flags and badges with paper pulp embedded with seeds which grow into a plant.

Shiva Raman, an artist hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu attempted to enter the Guinness World Records with his painting. He painted a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in a 2,020 square feet area using coffee.

The other artist Balraj Singh is an expert in creating miniature artworks. Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab he selected chalk as his preferred material.

On August 15, 1947, India had achieved independence after years of struggle. On this day, it ceased to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from the British that ruled over it for years. The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad.