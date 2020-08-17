Man kills mother for this shocking reason

Patna: A 23-year-old man allegedly brutally battered his 50-year-old mother to death in Kaimur district of Bihar after she refused to give him Rs 50 for purchasing ganja on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Jafroon Biwi, a resident of Fakrabad which falls under the territorial jurisdiction of Chainpur Police Station. SHO Santosh Kumar said that Biwi’s son Naeem Pawaria alias Naeem Khan is a drug addict. He asked her for Rs 50 to buy ganja, to which Biwi replied that she did not even have money to buy food for the family.

Thereafter, a heated argument broke out between them. Pawaria picked up an iron rod and began brutally assaulting Biwi. He fractured both her arms and then slammed her on the ground and stuffed a cloth in her mouth.