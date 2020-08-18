Covid-19 Updates; State government imposes additional restrictions

To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Punjab state government has announced additional restrictions in the state. Punjab government has decided to impose additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

As per the new decision,the movement of individuals for non-essential activities to remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am. Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units to remain open till 8.30 pm.

Shops and shopping malls will remain open till 8 pm.

Restaurants/hotels situated within shopping malls and liquor vends will remain open till 8.30 pm. Shops other than those dealing in essential commodities and shopping malls would remain closed on Sundays. Such shops in 3 cities of Ludhiana, Patiala & Jalandhar shall also remain closed on Saturdays till further orders.