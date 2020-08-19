‘Big humiliation to Pakistan’:Saudi Crown Prince refused to meet Pakistan Army chief

Giving a big humiliation to Pakistan the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman refused to meet Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Pakistan Army Chief was on a trip to Saudi Arabia to reapir its diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. The Saudi administration also cancelled to honour Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa.

However, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has returned empty-handed to Islamabad after Saudi Crown Prince decided to snub him. Bajwa finally met Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Saudi Arabia’s military chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili.

The Pakistan Army Chief’s visit to Saudi Arabia comes after a sharp turn in ties between the countries after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had warned Saudi Arabia over latter’s refusal to act against India over Kashmir issue.