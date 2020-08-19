Medical app to aid ISIS Fighters ; Bengaluru doctor arrested !!!

An ophthalmologist from a medical college in Bengaluru has arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged connection with the ISIS. The doctor was developing medical and weaponry-related applications to assist terrorist cadres and contribute to its activities in the country.

Abdur Rahman, 28, working at MS Ramaiah Medical College, was arrested on August 17.The case was initially registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell in March, 2020, after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi.

The couple had connections with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate group of ISIS and were allegedly involved in anti-national activities. The two were also in touch with a member of the Abu Dhabi module of the ISIS, Abdullah Basith, who was arrested in a separate NIA case and lodged in Tihar jail.

“During investigation, accused Rahman confessed that he was conspiring with accused Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities. He was in the process of developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters,” NIA spokesperson Sonia Narang said.

After arresting Rahman, the NIA carried out search operations at three of his premises and seized digital devices, mobile phone, laptop containing incriminating material, Narang said”The arrested accused will be produced before the NIA Special Court at New Delhi and NIA remand will be sought for his custodial interrogation,” the NIA said.