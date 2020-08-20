Latest Updates : India-China diplomatic talks to end border deadlock !!!

NEW DELHI: To break the impasse, India and China will hold another meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Thursday.



Despite the two countries having earlier agreed to an “early and complete” disengagement of troops along the LAC, the process initiated on July 26 has hardly seen any progress in the past few weeks because of, according to sources in New Delhi, China’s reluctance to withdraw from Depsang and Pangong areas.

In the last meeting on July 24, the two sides had agreed that it was necessary for them to sincerely implement the understanding reached between senior commanders in their meetings. India has repeatedly emphasised the need to “expeditiously” complete disengagement and de-escalation and restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.