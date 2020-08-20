Luxurious stuff seized from in-laws of Andhra Pradesh official’s driver !!!

Andhra Pradesh; In a raid conducted by the police today a horse, luxury vehicles, massive quantities of gold, cash, and weapons, allegedly belonging to a senior assistant of the Andhra Pradesh treasury department, have been seized. The assets were bought with illicit means by the treasury department official, who allegedly demanded bribes to pass bills and had parked the movable assets at the residence of his driver’s father-in-law.



Silver and gold, weighing 84 kg and 2.4 kg respectively, 15 lakh in cash, 49 lakh in fixed deposits, 27 lakh in promissory notes, a Harley Davidson bike, several other luxury vehicles, three pistols, air guns, and a horse were seized by the cops. No case has been filed yet naming the official, who is said to have got the job on compassionate grounds in 2006, after his father, a police constable, died while on duty.

Investigation into the case revealed that the tehsildar was a repeat offender but had managed to get away every time. He allegedly offered “gifts” to senior officers to keep them happy and to remain on their good side.