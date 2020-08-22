“Captured” ; ISIS terrorist planned to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi!!! NSGs diffusing seized Explosives!!!!

A suspected operative of Islamic State has been arrested by special cell of Delhi Police. The man was arrested after a shootout in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan area late on Friday. Police said that they have also recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the man’s possession.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an ISIS operative after a brief encounter in the national capital on late Friday (August 21). The encounter took place on Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan at 11.30 pm last night.

The ISIS operative has been identified as Abu Yusuf Khan and he hails from Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, Khan was a lone wolf operative who had on his own planned an attack in Delhi. He was conducting an observation of the place where he was going to attack.

Khan was being providing logistical support by his associates and the police is conducting raids to catch them. A Delhi Police official said that interrogation of the arrested terrorist is underway. Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), weighing approximately 15 kilogrammes in two pressure cookers, and one pistol was recovered from his possession.

