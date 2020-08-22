Jammu and Kashmir encounter Live Updates ; Terrorist killed,Operation Underway!!!

Baramulla (J&K);One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the Baramulla encounter. The encounter took place in Saloosa area of Kreeri in Baramulla.

Kashmir zone police tweeted:

In the first exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed and operation for other are still in progress, said a police officer.

Earlier a senior Police officer said that a joint team of Police, 52 RR and 176 BN of CRPF launched cordon and search Operation in the Saloosa after a tip-off of the presence of terrorists in the area. He added ss the joint team searching party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party of security forces which was retaliated and an encounter broke.

Sources said that one to two more terrorists are trapped in the cordon.Earlier this week 5 terrorists including 4 top lashkar commanders were killed in north Kashmir and three of them were killed in Kreeri area where the operation today is going on.