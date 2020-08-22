DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi

Aug 22, 2020, 09:03 am IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to the fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

PM Modi tweeted, “Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over.”

