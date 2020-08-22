PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to the fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
PM Modi tweeted, “Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over.”
?? ??? ?? ???? ??????? ?? ????-???? ????? ????? ?????? ?????!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2020
