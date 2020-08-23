Chinese invasion of the Kailash Mountains, 90 km from the Indian border!!!

Chinese encroachment on Mount Kailash and Manasarovar, 90 km from the Indian border. China currently deploys SAM (Surface to Air) missiles in these areas. Satellite imagery shows China’s latest moves in these areas.

At these locations, SAM’s HQ9 range missiles can be seen concealed by tarpaulins and equipped with missile launchers nearby. Satellite imagery shows that China has completed construction work on the area, which began in April.The Hindu and Buddhist places of worship, Kailash and Manasarovar, now resemble a battlefield.

The presence of forces, including the Indian Air Force, on the Indo – Chinese border in the aftermath of the Sino-Indian conflict that began in May, has led China to conclude that such moves could be prompted by future moves by the Indian military.