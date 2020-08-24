“Chief of Defence” states that India’s Forces prepared to resolve the conflicts with china!!!

India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday made it clear that India is open to choose for a military option to undertake the violations by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Ladakh.Speaking to the media, General Rawat said the option will be exercised only if all talks between the two armies and the diplomatic option fail to yield results.

“Whole of government approach is adopted to peacefully resolve any such activity and prevent intrusions. Defence services always remain prepared for military actions should all efforts to restore status quo along the LAC do not succeed,”Defence minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are reviewing all options to restore the current issued in Ladakh’. General Rawat told the media.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two-and-half months but no significant progress has been made for a resolution to the border row in eastern Ladakh. On Thursday, the two sides held another round of diplomatic talks following which the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said they had agreed to resolve outstanding issues in an “expeditious manner” and in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols.

However, sources said the meeting could not produce any significant outcome. The formal process of disengagement of troops began on July 6, a day after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tensions in the area. However, the process has not moved forward since mid-July.