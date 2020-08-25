NIA to release a charge sheet revealing the plotters of the Pulwama terrorist attack…

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will likely file today the plotters of the Pulwama terrorist attack, Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, his brother Rauf Asghar, in a 5000-page charge sheet. The NIA has prepared a charge sheet that has detailed information on how one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir was planned and executed from Pakistan.

The attack took place on February 14 last year when a suicide bomber packed his car full of explosives drove into a CRPF convoy, killing more than 40 soldiers. The charge-sheet has named 20 accused, including Jaish-e-Mohammad cheif Masood Azhar, his brother Rauf Asghar. The NIA charge sheet will have all the evidence including call recordings and WhatsApp chats and photos of explosives being transported. The evidences were recovered from the mobile phone of Jaish commander Umar Farooq, who was killed by security forces soon after the attack.

Besides Azhar and his brother, the other key conspirators of the Pulwama attack are – Adil Ahmed Dar, Umer Farooq, Shakir Bashir Magrey, Mohammed Iqbal Rather, Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, Mohammad Abbas Rather, Waiz-ul-Islam, father-daughter duo Tariq Ahmad Shah and Insha Jan. In its charge sheet, the NIA has mentioned in detail the role of all the conspirators, all of them are suspected Jaish terrorists. While some of them provided mobile phones, some helped in procuring gloves, battery and ammonium powder used to assemble the IED.