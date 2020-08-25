Revealed ; This Indian state has a good number of postgraduates who begs in streets for daily bread!!!

Jaipur: In a recently held analysis conducted on 1,162 beggars in Jaipur by the Jaipur police commissionerate, 5 beggars were found to be post-graduates while 193 beggars had completed schooling. Among others, 39 were literate while 903 were illiterate.The survey was conducted with the aim of making Jaipur city beggar-free, said police officials.

A total of 160 beggars were not interested to take up any work, while 117 were ready to do any work. Surprisingly, 27 of them showed keen interest in contributing to the education sector. Others expressed their wish to go for labour work, catering, handwork, hotel work etc.The survey also checked the religious backgrounds of these beggars. The survey also analysed on the basis of gender account which shown male beggers are more in number to female account.

As per the age-wise survey, maximum beggars, 278 in number were between the age group of 31-40 years while 259 beggars were between 41-50 years of age. The least were from Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh numbering one each while there were two beggars each from Karnataka and Kerala.