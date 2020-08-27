“Big Breaking” ; Boosting Up ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ by permitting 74% FDI in Defence Manufacturing!!!!

New Delhi: As a major thrust for ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government has taken a decision to permit up to 74% FDI in the defence manufacturing through automatic route.

“We aim to increase defence manufacturing in India,” said the PM adding that India can be a reliable weapons supplier to friendly nations.He also said that the government will combine India’s position as a net security provider in the region.

Addressing the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar’ through video conference the PM said that for many years, India has been one of the biggest defence importers.“When India got independence, it had great capability in defence manufacturing & an ecosystem of defence manufacturing established over 100 yrs. Unfortunately, this subject couldn’t get enough attention,” he added.