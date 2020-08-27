Just ’24 hours’ to solve the 2 decade Mystery ; Lost wallet returned to owner after 20 years !!!!

Ireland ; In a strange incident, Ireland Police reconciled a person with their wallet which they lost nearly two decades ago. In Facebook, the police shared this good news along with an image of the wallet.The department began the post with the line, “20 yr old mystery solved in 24 hrs!”. Then they added that the lost wallet was returned after 20 years.

See the FB post below;

20 yr old mystery solved in 24hrs! Lost wallet returned after 20 years This wallet was handed into Tallaght Gardaí… Julkaissut An Garda Síochána Keskiviikkona 26. elokuuta 2020

“This wallet was handed into Tallaght Gardaí yesterday, it seems to have been buried a long time. When opened it up there was some info in it which was checked, owner was found who had lost it 20 yrs ago,” they added.Since being shared, the post has piled close to 3,500 reactions. From laughing out loud to being surprised, people shared various reactions on the facebook post’s comments section. Additionally, the post has also been shared over 100 times.