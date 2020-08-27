UGC Final Year Exam decision to be out tomorrow: SC

The decision on the UGC Case on Exam Guidelines and final year university examinations is likely to be announced tomorrow by the Supreme Court of India. Though there is no actual date shared by the court, it is being hoped that the verdict would be announced sooner than later.

Petitioners are arguing that the final year examinations should be cancelled as the situtation is getting worse and the coronavirus cases in the state are increasing rapidly. UGC has made it clear that the States do not have the authority to cancel the examination. As degrees are granted by UGC, it is well within its right to order the examinations. UGC has further stated that while the states can ask for the examinations to be postponed, however, no degrees can be awarded without conducting any examination.

92 per cent students wanted the university final year examinations to be cancelled. While many universities have already started and some have even conducted the final year examination, the states of Delhi, Maharashtra and Odisha are waiting for the Supreme Court judgement.Final submissions have been made and the decision is now awaited.