Ex-army personal got arrested for “gun firing” over loud music on Ganesh Chaturthi… !!!

Hyderabad ; Annoyed by the loud music during Ganesha immersion, an ex-army man from Hyderabad fired shots into the air. The incident happened on Thursday night around 11 at Shivam Heights Apartment in Hyderabad limits. Due to the sudden sound of the gun shots, issues prevailed in the surroundings and the crowd that had come for the immersion function dispersed.

A video of the incident is being circulated in social media, in which a group of youngsters are seen having an argument with the ex-serviceman, identified as Naga Mallesh. As the argument goes on, Naga Mallesh seems to get impatient and fires two rounds into the air. In the video, people can also be seen questioning Naga Mallesh as to why he brought the gun outside in the first place, and soon the ex-serviceman fires shots in the air. Hearing the sound of the shots, the panicked crowd dispersed.

Police officials have confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident. A police patrol vehicle in the area was alerted and reached the spot. The Narsingi police officials confirmed that a case has been filed under section IPC 307 (Attempt to murder) and that a case was also filed under the Arms Act for unauthorised usage of weapon in a public place. The police have seized the weapon and also detained Naga Mallesh.