HURRY UP…Iraqi Dictator “Saddam Hussein” on Sale at a bargain price of $20 ; 60-80% off !!!

Online shoppers were amused when they found an advertisement that offered them a option to purchase former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein at a bargain price of $20.

The unusual ad was put out by Wish store. Several people posted screenshots of the ad for the deceased leader on social media.”Enjoy much cheaper items sold by Wish. don’t miss 60-80% OFF store prices,” the ad was captioned.The viral screenshot of the ad made “Saddam Hussein” trend on Twitter.

Anyone wanna buy former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein off wish for me? 28% off apparently pic.twitter.com/x4Qa5ydLVV — pup eats bigots 4 breakfast (@kingchimerae) August 27, 2020

Can’t believe the U.S. spent all that time going after Saddam Hussein when they could have ordered him off wish for $20. pic.twitter.com/mFEJZbUc4i — Nathan Vickery (@Nathan_Vickery1) August 27, 2020

Interestingly, “more than ten” people have purchased the item.The advertisement is actually a listing for a “fine art print” of Hussein. Two sizes of the print are available.The description of the item reads, “Former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein following his capture was reproduced on Premium Heavy Stock Paper which captures all of the vivid colors and details of the original… This print is ready for hanging or framing.”