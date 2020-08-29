2 lakhs penalty for selling ice-cream ; Know more here….!!!

Mumbai: The district consumer forum has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on a Mumbai Central restaurant for Overcharging a customer Rs 10 for an ice-cream.6 years ago, Shagun Veg Restaurant had charged a customer Rs 175 while the printed MRP was Rs 165 for an ice-cream. Holding the restaurant convicted of engaging in illegal trade practices, the forum affirms that it had certainly made a profit by burdening an excessive charge on innocent customers as it has been in the business for nearly 24 years and earning around 50,000 on daily basis.

The forum ordered it to deposit Rs 2 lakh as fine, saying “In order to curb such unlawful trade practices by restaurants and shops and for the benefit of customers, the principle of fear of prevention must be addressed,” reports quoted.Mumbai Police sub-inspector Bhaskar Jadhav, the complainant, while he was returning home, he visited the restaurant to buy ice-cream for guests at his house. He took two family packs and was surprised when he noticed that the restaurant had imposed an extra charge. He raised the issue, but the restaurant denied his objection.

The restaurant defended itself, saying that the extra charge was imposed as it had obtained cost for storing the ice-cream. It added that shops and restaurants are different. Denying the restaurant’s claims, the forum said that the complainant had not used their services such as asking a waiter to get water, using furniture, or using cutlery for having the ice-cream. Therefore, it held that the extra charge cannot be justified.