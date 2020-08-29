Proud moment for india; First woman Officer gets Honoured by UN !!!

New York ; Indian Army Major Suman Gawani has been selected for the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate Award (2019). The Army Major and woman peacekeeper had served with the UN Mission in South Sudan.Suman Gawani has been awarded for her exceptional contribution to the peacekeeping efforts in UN Mission. This is the first time that an Indian Peacekeeper has been given the UN Military Gender Advocate Award and moreover she will be the first Indian woman to receive this award.

The award was created in 2016 and it honours the efforts and dedication of individual military peacekeepers in promoting the UN principles on Women, Peace, and Security in Peace Operations as they get nominated by Heads and Force Commanders of Peace Operations.

On the news, Major Gawani stated that she was earlier scheduled to visit New York for the award ceremony but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide lockdown, she will be receiving an award and will be honoured in an online ceremony on May 29.

Major Gawani had joined the Indian Army in 2011 where she graduated from the Officers Training Academy and then joined the Army Signal Corps. Presently, she is posted in Delhi.She had completed her schooling in Uttarkashi and she holds a Bachelor of Education degree from the Government Post Graduate College in Dehradun.Suman Gawani is from Pokhar Village in Tehri Garhwal, her father is a retired government officer and two of her three siblings have been serving in the Indian Army Forces.