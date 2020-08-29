‘Proud Moment’ for UAE ; First wave of female cadets to graduate from Dubai Police Academy !!!

Dubai ; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has congratulated the first wave of female cadets to graduate from Dubai Police Academy.The Crown Prince of Dubai was on hand to offer his tribute to the team of trail-blazers for taking on the mantle of “serving and protecting the nation”, it was reported.

The UAE Royal attended the landmark graduation event for the 29 cadets from the landmark 2020 class alongside Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police and other senior officers.It was not declared when the graduation ceremony took place.The latest recruits to Dubai Police’s ranks have completed four years of training to successfully earn their stripes.”We are proud to witness the graduation of the first batch of female cadets who have taken on the task of serving and protecting the nation and ensuring the safety and security of its people,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the cadets on graduating from the Dubai Police Academy with distinction.He also praised them on winning local and regional sports championships.”Since the first woman was recruited by Dubai Police in 1967, women have excelled in various roles in the police force. They have demonstrated their distinction in administrative, field, military, and applied science capacities.

“Today, we are happy to honour these cadets who have made the best of the opportunities made available by the Dubai Police Academy in the first such course offered in the Arab world.”Their success is an immense source of pride for us and justifies the UAE’s efforts to enhance women’s empowerment and ensure a high ranking for the country in global gender balance indexes,”