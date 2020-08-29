“These 3 actions by Modi Govt destroyed the economy”,says Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by claiming that the Indian economy has been “destroyed” by three actions — demonetisation, flawed GST and a failed lockdown.
Sitharaman on Thursday had said the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an ‘Act of God’, and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.
Gandhi tweeted his reponse along with a news report, saying: “India’s economy has been destroyed by three actions: 1. Demonetisation 2. Flawed GST 3. Failed lockdown. Anything else is a lie.”
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2020
