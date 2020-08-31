“Modi Govt destroying informal sector, attempt to turn people into slave”,says Rahul Gandhi

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the NDA government has been attacking the informal sector over the past 6 years and asserted that the aim of demonetisation, “wrong” Goods and Services Tax (GST) and lockdown is to destroy this sector.His remark came in the first video of his new series on “how the Modi government has destroyed Indian economy” released today.

“The unfortunate truth of the economic tragedy that the country is facing will be confirmed today: For the first time in 40 years, the Indian economy is in a huge recession. ‘Asatyagrahi’ are blaming God for this. Watch my video to find out the truth,” he tweeted.

Gandhi used the word ‘Asatyagrahi’ apparently as a jibe at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for referring COVID-19 pandemic as an “act of God”.

“The BJP government has attacked the informal structure. There is an attempt to turn you into a slave… The BJP government has been attacking the informal sector over the past 6 years. I am giving you three massive examples right now- Demonetisation, wrong GST and lockdown. Don’t think the lockdown was unplanned. Don’t think it was done at the last minute. The aim of these three decisions was to destroy our informal sector,” he said in the video.

The former Congress chief said that till the time the country’s informal sector is strong, no economic storm can touch India.

The Congress leader alleged the informal sector has a lot of money which the government can’t touch so they want to break this sector and extort this money from them.

“The effects of this attack on the informal sector will be seen soon. The results will be that India won’t be able to produce jobs because the informal sector produces 90 per cent of the jobs. Once the informal sector is destroyed India won’t be able to produce jobs,” he said.

“You are the ones who run this country. You take us forward and there is a conspiracy against you. You are being cheated and there is an attempt to turn you into slaves. We have to understand this attack and the entire country has to unite to fight against this,” he added.

The Congress leader said that India remains unaffected from the economic crisis in 2008 when Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.