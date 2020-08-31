New features introduced in Facebook messenger… Check it out!!!

Facebook has enabled new updation on messenger rooms to enhance user to create and use conveniently. The chat rooms will appear on the top of your chat box in the new version of messenger. It makes us easier to find the invited groups.

We can set a future start date and customize our selection of audience by creating a room with a default, suggested or custom activity. In addition to AR effect (Augmented Reality) the users can customize their background with their own photos. The Facebook users can join, view and edit rooms that they created. People can share room notifications with friends and family and can spend a quality of time with their loved ones.

A Share Rooms option will also make it easier to send a notification to a friend and enable to invite them. To retain its top app status the company is integrating the chat systems for Instagram and messenger earlier this month.