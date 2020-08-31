PM Narendra Modi extends his warm greetings on the occasion of Onam

Greeting the nation on Onam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony.

“Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health,” PM Modi tweeted.

