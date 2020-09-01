First Time in History ; A Female IPS Officer to Head Terrorist-Hit Srinagar Sector For CRPF !!!

Jammu & Kashmir ; A female IPS officer has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Srinagar sector, one of the terrorist-affected areas in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time in history. Charu Sinha, IPS officer of the 1996-batch Telangana cadre, will now be leading the Srinagar sector for CRPF as the Inspector General. This is not the first time when she has been assigned such a tough task, earlier also, she had worked as IG, the Bihar sector in CRPF and has dealt with Naxals.

Under her leadership, various anti-Naxals operations were carried out. Later, she was transferred to IG Jammu in CRPF where she spent a long and successful period. On Monday, a fresh order came appointing her as the IG Srinagar sector. The sector, which started functioning in 2005 never had a female officer at the IG level. This sector involved in anti-terror operations and closely work with the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir police.

“It includes 2 ranges, 22 executive units, and 3 Mahila companies. Apart from it, Srinagar Sector has administrative control on Group Centre-Srinagar,” the paramilitary force added.Sinha will also be heading all operations involved in this sector. Besides this, 6 IPS officers and 4 senior cadre officers have also been transferred in CRPF.