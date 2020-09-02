Guidelines for conducting examinations released by Govt…Read more!!!

The Ministry of Health released guidelines, Standard Operating Procedures on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain spread of coronavirus. The Ministry said that examination centres are frequented by large number of students as well as their parents and staff till the entire duration of the exam, therefore, it’s vital to plan and conduct these examinations, while following specific preventive measures.

Only centres outside the containment zone will be allowed to function. The examination centre should have a designated isolation room for isolating any person who is found symptomatic. Enough entry and exit gates for students and staff shall be ensured to avoid overcrowding.

Check out the guidelines for more details:

https://tinyurl.com/