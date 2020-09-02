Shocking ; “Dead men” working under job guarantee scheme ,Drawing wages !!!

Ahmedabad: Five men who were enrolled in the MGNREGA job guarantee scheme in Banaskantha district,Gujarat had all died between 2016 and 2019.The corruption seems to have drained through almost every government scheme and institution.As per the reports, several dead men have been found working with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act Scheme in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

The five men, who died between 2016 and 2019, were found to have been allotted work and drawing wages in Balunda village in the district. The payments were made in their name by the authorities.According to a report, the family members of the ‘workers’ said they had no idea that their deceased are working under the rural employment scheme.The MGNREGA scam was busted in Balundra village by Vadgam legislator Jignesh Mevani and local activist Kiran Parmer. Balunda village has a population of 2,600 and falls on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

“Dummy job cards were created in the name of 800 people in Balundra village. A further probe revealed that five people, who were enrolled in the scheme, were shown to have signed on the muster roll and got their wages. However, all these five people are already dead. How can such a thing be possible? Officials are siphoning off money from the poor and they should be punished,” the report quoted MLA Jignesh Mevani as saying.