Don’t be a ‘Singham’; IPS Officers tries to show off after watching films like Singham ;PM advises young IPS officers

New Delhi ; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of probationary Indian Police Service (IPS) officers graduating from the prestigious Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister stressed on the importance of yoga and pranayam for those working under stress. He said that anyone who does yoga and pranayam will never feel stressed no matter how burdened they are with work.Praising the country’s police force for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, especially during the lockdown, PM Modi said that due to their good work during this period, the ‘human’ face of khaki uniform has been engraved in people’s memory.

He also remarked that after watching films like Singham, some police officers start thinking ‘highly’ of themselves. He advised them against doing any such thing because this would lead to their good work being ignored.PM Modi also stressed how in this profession, the probability of encountering something ‘unexpected’ is quite high. Therefore, he said, officers should be alert and prepared to encounter them.